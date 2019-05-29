05-14 COM NTHS

Students from around the Lakes Region were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The following students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at the Huot Technical Center this year:

Allied Health: Musaab Abu Zaid of Laconia, Zoran Boskovic of Laconia, Gabrijela Djuric of Laconia, Ryan Paiva of Laconia, Caleb Petell of Laconia, Delaney Ross of Laconia, Robert Tonkin of Belmont 

Automotive Technology: Jonathan Fecteau of Laconia

Building Construction: Alexander Goodearl of Inter-Lakes, Matthew Hersey of Laconia 

Business: William Cone of Laconia, Karley Towne of Belmont 

Computer Programming: Patrick Deegan of Laconia  

Culinary Arts: Katie Theberge of Laconia 

Digital Media Arts: Jennifer Bateman of Laconia, Renee Corriveau of Laconia 

Health Science & Technology: Maeghan Ash of Laconia, Miah Bailey of Belmont, Jennie Gannon of Gilford, Breyanna Hanson of Inter-Lakes, Erika Mosher of Gilford, Morgan Romprey of Laconia 

Law Enforcement: Geanina Swanay of Winnisquam, Kayleigh Thoroughgood of Laconia 

Manufacturing and Engineering: Noah Dickey of Laconia, Graham Freer of Belmont, Nolan Gagnon of Belmont, Eric Phelps of Laconia 

Plumbing, Heating & HVAC: Garret Whitney of Laconia 

