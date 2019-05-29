LACONIA — The following students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at the Huot Technical Center this year:
Allied Health: Musaab Abu Zaid of Laconia, Zoran Boskovic of Laconia, Gabrijela Djuric of Laconia, Ryan Paiva of Laconia, Caleb Petell of Laconia, Delaney Ross of Laconia, Robert Tonkin of Belmont
Automotive Technology: Jonathan Fecteau of Laconia
Building Construction: Alexander Goodearl of Inter-Lakes, Matthew Hersey of Laconia
Business: William Cone of Laconia, Karley Towne of Belmont
Computer Programming: Patrick Deegan of Laconia
Culinary Arts: Katie Theberge of Laconia
Digital Media Arts: Jennifer Bateman of Laconia, Renee Corriveau of Laconia
Health Science & Technology: Maeghan Ash of Laconia, Miah Bailey of Belmont, Jennie Gannon of Gilford, Breyanna Hanson of Inter-Lakes, Erika Mosher of Gilford, Morgan Romprey of Laconia
Law Enforcement: Geanina Swanay of Winnisquam, Kayleigh Thoroughgood of Laconia
Manufacturing and Engineering: Noah Dickey of Laconia, Graham Freer of Belmont, Nolan Gagnon of Belmont, Eric Phelps of Laconia
Plumbing, Heating & HVAC: Garret Whitney of Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.