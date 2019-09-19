At the finale of last year’s Spelling Bee, the 2017 winners — the LHS Band team 'The Treble Clefs' (from left, Bryden Wright, Joey Bailey and Noah Mousseau) — are surrounded by members of the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation Board and staff, as well as the evening’s volunteer judges, Marilyn Lynch and Karen Bianco, pronouncer Rick Crockford, and emcee Pat Kelly. (Courtesy Photo)