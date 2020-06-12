GILFORD — Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation has been working hard despite a closed office to make sure scholarships awards would go out this month, as they have since 1956.
The foundation received applications from 269 students. Many students did not file until close to the April 1, deadline, making it difficult to get all required paperwork. Paulette Loughlin and Karen Switzer, directors of the foundation, were assisted by local high school guidance counselors. “They managed to get us transcripts and other information to complete applications and assist their students despite working remotely from their homes,” Loughlin said.
“Once all of our applications are processed, they are reviewed by the members of the LRSF board of trustees. This year, the process was done with the use of Zoom, emails, phone calls and meetings in driveways where board members could sit outside and at the proper social distance,” added Switzer.
The annual May Donors Day was held remotely, when donors select candidates for their scholarships. Following the event, staff contacted nearly 200 donor representatives for their picks. “We wanted our young people to realize that the community is behind them and supports them as they look forward and plan for their future after all of the changes in their lives due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” Loughlin said.
The foundation sent local schools the lists and award letters for their student scholarship recipients last week, and will mail the remaining award letters by mid-June.
