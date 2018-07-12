LACONIA — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation recently awarded its 2018 scholarships.
As a clearinghouse for more than 260 donors who make scholarship awards to students throughout the Lakes Region, most awards go to students from Laconia, Gilford and Belmont high schools, but there a few exception funds that extend beyond this limited area.
Listed below are the students from other area schools who received 2018 LRSF scholarship awards.
Alton Central School
Entering Freshmen:
Leanne L. Boles: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Laconia Rotary Club, Edmond P. & Lillian M. Roucher & Claire Roux Nursing Memorial.
Bishop Brady High School
Entering Freshmen:
Adrianna M. Dinsmoor: Belknap Mill Quilters Guild, Friend of the Foundation in Memory of Jared Aronson, Wilbrod & Laurette J. Turcotte Memorial.
Entering Sophomores:
Brigette A. Doherty: Chocorua Lodge 51, IOOF. Nicholas A. Jope: Drouin-MacEslin Award, Rev. Joseph E. Dubois Fund, Dr. Donald M. Ettelson Award, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award, George H. “Cy” Philbrook & Barbara E. Philbrook Nursing Scholarship in Memory of Lillias Watson Philbrook.
Franklin High School
Entering Freshmen:
Sydney M. Ericson: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund. Lauren R. Pelletier: Daniel Charles “Chuck” Fogarty Memorial. Brooke D. Perry: Alcide O. Cormier Family Fund. Gavin Riley: Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Holderness School
Entering Freshmen:
Isabella A. Smith: Betsy Achber Raymond Memorial, Laconia Police Relief Association, LAYBL in Memory of Craig B. Shumway, Peter M. Tibbetts Memorial.
Entering Sophomores:
Giuliana K. Kevlin: Florence & Signe Bianco Memorial, Robert C. Hussey Memorial, Robert W. Musgrove Memorial, Norman C. & Mary M. VanderNoot Award.
Inter-Lakes High School
Entering Freshmen:
Clara Bates: Annalee Thorndike Art Award. Spencer C. Bohl: Elizabeth Gagne Award. Parker Caswell: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Jordan L. Durand: Martin, Lord & Osman PA (f/k/a Nighswander, Martin & Mitchell PA) in honor of Arthur H. Nighswander. Krauss H. Jordan: Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Laurisse A. Jordan: Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Brandon A. Patten: Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association. Ashley R. Ratchford: Elizabeth Gagne Award. Robert B. Sassan: Wilderness Youth Fund. Ian K. St Cyr: Stone Family Award.
Entering Sophomores:
Drew D. Dunlap: Belknap County Sportsmen's Association.
Kingswood Regional High School
Entering Freshmen:
Kasey Birth: Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Laconia Christian School
Entering Freshmen:
Joshua B. Dudas: Mary L. Morrison Memorial, Weirs Community Association - in Memory of Don Richards.
Entering Juniors:
Rachel A. Dadian: Laconia Rotary Club.
Lin-Wood High School
Entering Freshmen:
William Lyons: Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Misc. High Schools or Non-Traditional Students
Entering Freshmen:
Caleb J. Kneuer: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Don Kimtis Community Award, Laconia Rotary Club, Benjamin, Michael & Stanley Tokarz Memorial. Elizabeth R. Reep: Chocorua Lodge 51 IOOF.
Entering Juniors:
Rebekah J. Kneuer: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Laconia Rotary Club, Lela Lancaster Trust, Benjamin, Michael & Stanley Tokarz Memorial.
Entering Seniors:
Courtnie V. Clark: Dr. John C. & Dorothy Eckels Memorial, Arline Gifford “Piff” Kelley Memorial, Stone Family Award.
Other:
Staceyann A. Medley: Bert & Anita Morin Family Award, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Jennifer N. Moholland-Black: Lorraine & Sylvio Labbe Memorial, Alida Millham Lakes Region Rotary Club, Miller C. Lovett Family Fund, Benjamin, Michael & Stanley Tokarz Memorial.
Moultonborough Academy
Entering Freshmen:
Reese W. Swedberg: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Michael Tolman: Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association.
Newfound Regional High School
Entering Freshmen:
Makayla Pixley: Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Plymouth Regional High School
Entering Freshmen:
Thomas Perkins: Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Prospect Mountain High School
Entering Freshmen:
Victoria Bassett: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Sadie L. DeJager: Alton Summer People’s Award. Sydney L. DeJager: Alton Summer People's Award. Andrew Hamilton: Alton Summer People’s Award. Stephanie Lundy: Chamberlain Family Memorial. Erika D. Schofield: Alton Summer People’s Award. Abigail Thomas: Ruth & Willard Rollins Fund.
Tilton School
Entering Sophomores:
Deano S. Asprogiannis: Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham. Megan E. Sargent: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Lela Lancaster Trust.
Entering Juniors:
Sophia A. Blanchard: Daniel Charles “Chuck” Fogarty Memorial.
Graduate Students:
Madeline T. Boles: Charles E. & Nancy E. Wilder Award.
Virtual Learning Academy
Entering Sophomores:
Cader T. Coleman: Chocorua Lodge 51, IOOF, Rev. Joseph E. Dubois Fund, Theodore & Sophie Krasnow Memorial, Lela Lancaster Trust, Kimberly Jean Morin Memorial, Wallace A. and Christine F. Peebles Memorial, Marilyn Martone Santaniello Memorial.
Entering Juniors:
Madison P. Reynolds: Robert E. Ash Memorial, Susan B. Robbs Memorial, Winsheblo Award.
Winnisquam Regional High School
Entering Freshmen:
Martina B. Auger: John T. Dodge Memorial, Bruce L. Fitzpatrick Memorial. Cameron Correia: Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association. Brooke L. Edmunds: Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Jesse F. Fredette: April L. deSousa-Corriveau Memorial. Christopher J. Hanson: Dodge Family Scholarship, John T. Dodge Memorial, Bruce L. Fitzpatrick Memorial. Olivia L. Robillard: Mark D. Moses Memorial. Madisyn E. Skeats: Sylvia Maria Bonnette Memorial, Dr. Mark H. Engelhardt Memorial, Mallorie Claire Roux Memorial. Riley M. Toupin: Neil Raymond Noyes, Sr. Memorial, Aaron R. Risley Memorial, Wilderness Youth Fund.
Entering Sophomores:
Jevanie M. Semerzier: Philip G. Bragg Firefighter Award, Stone Family Award, Chief Louis “Bud” Wool Memorial Firefighter Award.
Other:
Mollie E. Ryan: Charles E. & Nancy E. Wilder Award.
