Lakes Region Scholarship

Applications for a scholarship through the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation are due April 1. Above, LRSF Assistant Director Amanda Dudek holds an application. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation's application deadline for the 2021-2022 school year is April 1. Executive Director Karen Switzer said scholarship applications are available by visiting lrscholarship.org. These applications may be filed online or downloaded, printed, and mailed. Assistant Director Amanda Dudek added, "Applicants should make sure to read over the instruction sheet that is also posted on the website, as there is additional paperwork which must accompany the scholarship application." Most scholarships are limited to students from Gilford, Laconia, and Belmont high schools or residents of Gilford, Laconia, and Belmont. There are exceptions, which are listed on the website. With questions, contact 603-527-3533 or scholarship@lrscholarship.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.