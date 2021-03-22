LACONIA — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation's application deadline for the 2021-2022 school year is April 1. Executive Director Karen Switzer said scholarship applications are available by visiting lrscholarship.org. These applications may be filed online or downloaded, printed, and mailed. Assistant Director Amanda Dudek added, "Applicants should make sure to read over the instruction sheet that is also posted on the website, as there is additional paperwork which must accompany the scholarship application." Most scholarships are limited to students from Gilford, Laconia, and Belmont high schools or residents of Gilford, Laconia, and Belmont. There are exceptions, which are listed on the website. With questions, contact 603-527-3533 or scholarship@lrscholarship.org.
