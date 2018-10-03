Finale of last year’s Bee with the 2017 winners in the center, the LHS National Honor Society team “We Put a Spell On You” (from left to right: Amber Patten, Isabella Lovering and Dakota Cross) surrounded by the members of the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation Board and staff, as well as the evening’s volunteer judges Marilyn Lynch and Karen Bianco, pronouncers Rick Crockford and Rhetta Colon, and emcee Pat Kelly from WEMJ. (Courtesy photo)