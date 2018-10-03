LACONIA — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation is preparing for the upcoming Annual Community Spelling Bee, to be held on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Laconia High School Auditorium.
The Bee benefits the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation Friends of the Foundation operating fund. Spelling word lists have been finalized for the event.
Each year, teams come from various area businesses, community organizations and schools. Teams are asked to dress in costume. Each team competes to make it to the final round, and add their name as winners of the Bee Trophy.
In addition to prizes for the competing teams, the foundation offers everyone in attendance a chance to win prizes between each of the five rounds. Prizes include gift certificates for area restaurants, supermarkets, hair salons, Squam Lakes Science Center, and the Capitol Center for the Arts. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Admission for spectators is free.
Each Bee team is sponsored by area businesses or benefactors. This year’s emcee will be Pat Kelly of WEMJ, and pronouncers will Rick Crockford and Rhetta Colon. Judges are Karen Bianco and Marilyn Lynch.
Last year, the winning team was "We Put a Spell on You," made up of members of the Laconia High School National Honor Society. Members of this year’s honor society will be competing again in the Bee. In addition, the Laconia Librarians Randy’s Readers have been asked to return also. The librarians are seeking a third win, looking to tie the record set by the retired Class of 1977 team of Judy Ball, Ruth Turner McLaughlin and Sheila Weeks.
For more information, including how to give, call the foundation office at 603-527-3533, email scholarship@lrscholarship.org, or send mail to PO Box 7312, Gilford NH 03247.
