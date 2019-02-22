LACONIA — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees has elected a new board officer and three new board members: Corporate Secretary Joan Frates and newly elected trustees Judy Ball, Jim Chase, and Donald McLellan.
In selecting the new members, the board offered thanks and farewell wishes to Pam Hayes, Marcia Hayward, and Michael Nolan, all of whom have been with the foundation for nine years and reached their term limits.
Hayes has served as board secretary for the past two years and served on the Donors Day committee as well as chair of the Annalee Thorndike Art Competition for many years.
Hayward has been a very active board member, serving on the Donors Day committee, the Annalee Thorndike Art Competition committee, and the annual Community Spelling Bee, as well as volunteering whenever any extra hands were needed.
Nolan served as president for two years and remained on the board as past president.
Board President Donna Hennessey recounted what the foundation has accomplished.
"We awarded scholarships to 308 local students to continue their education through the generosity of 260 donors," she said. "We were the recipients of 20 new funds this year. Our 18th annual Community Spelling Bee was a great success, with net proceeds of over $11,000 — the best year we have ever had.
"However," she continued, "we are not going to just rest on our laurels. The newly elected board members come to the LRSF Board with much to offer. Judy Ball is a semi-retired teacher who has spent the past 33 years as an elementary school teacher with Shaker Regional School district. Jim Chase also comes from an educational background, working for the Laconia School District for 36 years, both as a teacher and an administrator. Jim continues to work part-time for LHS and the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association. Don McLelland comes from a business background, has been in mortgage banking for the past 14 years, and is currently with Supreme Lending in Laconia and Franklin. He is also a member of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors. All of these individuals have been actively involved in their communities.”
Executive Director Paulette Loughlin spoke of plans "an outstanding year to follow up our success in 2018."
Scholarship applications for 2019 are now available online at www.lrscholarship.org, with an application deadline of Monday, April 1. The Annalee Thorndike Art Competition committee is planning for its April art show, at a new venue this year: Gilford Public Library. Donors’ Day will be Wednesday, May 22, and the 19th annual Community Spelling Bee is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24, at Laconia High School.
"All of this would not be possible without the support of our donors, benefactors and the Lakes Region Community,” Loughlin said.
Additional application information and answers to questions are available by emailing scholarship@lrscholarship.org or calling the office at 603-527-3533.
The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation lists a number of specially designated scholarships on its website, with downloadable applications.
One of the special exception scholarships is the Annalee Thorndike Art Competition. Artwork submitted by local high school graduating art students who plan to continue their education in that field will be on display at the Gilford Public Library on April 8-11, with an awards reception on the evening of April 11.
Two other scholarships are awarded through the John F. Mullen Memorial Essay Competition and the Gilmanton Legion Auxiliary Stockwell Essay Competition. The specific requirements are listed on the LRSF website.
