LACONIA — The official handing over of the gavel to incoming President Mike Robichaud took place in July at the Lakes Region Rotary Club’s breakfast meeting at the Water Street Cafe. Robichaud is enthusiastic about leading the club. “I hope to assist our group increase awareness of the good things done in our community and to increase our efforts at the same time. We are always seeking new members to join us and I look forward to recognizing our members and members of the community who do such good work in the rotary spirit.”
Robichaud’s business background in sales and current position as director of development at Meredith Bay will prove an asset in accomplishing his goals for the Lakes Region Rotary Club. With over 30 years of experience in the golf industry, he has been a Class A member of the PGA of America since 1987.
For more information about the Lakes Region Rotary Club, visit www.lakesregionrotary.org.
