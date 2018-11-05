MEREDITH — A meeting for the Lakes Region Retired Educators will be held Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, on Route 3 north of the intersection with Route 106. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 11 a.m.
The cost of the meal is $21. Phone Captains will be calling members soon to make reservations, or call Barbara Guinan at 603-536-3057. After the meal, a slide presentation will be given on the Monarch butterfly. All are welcome.
