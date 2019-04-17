CONCORD — The New Hampshire Good Roads Association recently elected officers and directors for 2019-2020 at the organization’s annual meeting on April 4, at the Grappone Conference Center.

Officers elected were:

President — Paul Busby of Busby Construction Company in Atkinson

Vice President — Ryan Audley of R. S. Audley, Inc. in Bow

Secretary and Treasurer — Larry Major of Pike Industries in Belmont

Past President – Brian Good of Busby Construction Company

Directors elected were: 

Amy Charbonneau of Continental Paving, Inc. in Londonderry

Ron Ciotti of Hinckley Allen in Manchester

Mick Mounsey of McDevitt Trucks, Inc. in Manchester

Melissa Neptune of Hews Company in Bow

Sue Merrill of F. L. Merrill Construction, Inc. in Loudon

Adam Bates of Weaver Brothers Construction Co. in Bow

William Hess of Jeremy Hiltz Excavating, Inc. in Ashland

Jeff Foote of Town of Bedford

Chris Mulleavey of Hoyle, Tanner & Associates in Manchester

Jason Riley of Maine Drilling & Blasting in Auburn

Richard Bushnell of Core & Main in Loudon

Bill Boynton of New Hampshire Department of Transportation in Concord    

The New Hampshire Good Roads Association encourages the development of a safe, efficient, and environmentally sound highway transportation system in New Hampshire.

