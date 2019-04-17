CONCORD — The New Hampshire Good Roads Association recently elected officers and directors for 2019-2020 at the organization’s annual meeting on April 4, at the Grappone Conference Center.
Officers elected were:
President — Paul Busby of Busby Construction Company in Atkinson
Vice President — Ryan Audley of R. S. Audley, Inc. in Bow
Secretary and Treasurer — Larry Major of Pike Industries in Belmont
Past President – Brian Good of Busby Construction Company
Directors elected were:
Amy Charbonneau of Continental Paving, Inc. in Londonderry
Ron Ciotti of Hinckley Allen in Manchester
Mick Mounsey of McDevitt Trucks, Inc. in Manchester
Melissa Neptune of Hews Company in Bow
Sue Merrill of F. L. Merrill Construction, Inc. in Loudon
Adam Bates of Weaver Brothers Construction Co. in Bow
William Hess of Jeremy Hiltz Excavating, Inc. in Ashland
Jeff Foote of Town of Bedford
Chris Mulleavey of Hoyle, Tanner & Associates in Manchester
Jason Riley of Maine Drilling & Blasting in Auburn
Richard Bushnell of Core & Main in Loudon
Bill Boynton of New Hampshire Department of Transportation in Concord
The New Hampshire Good Roads Association encourages the development of a safe, efficient, and environmentally sound highway transportation system in New Hampshire.
