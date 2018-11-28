GILFORD — The fifth annual Lakes Region Porcupines Toy Drive is underway, helping families who could use a hand up during the holidays.
Local donations have helped more than 200 families over the years. The LRP Elves help Santa by seeking nominations for people to serve. if you know someone that could use some help this Christmas, send an email to glenaldrich@gmail.com with the person's name and all contact info, as well as a brief description of why you are nominating them. The Elves will take it from there.
Once the Elves select the recipients, they gather a wish list and begin shopping. They then deliver the gifts close to Christmas, in black bags with wrapping paper and tape, so the parents can have the joy of wrapping.
To make a donation, send a check made out to Marie Aldrich and mailed to her at 343 Old Lakeshore Road, Lot 43, Gilford. Because the group does not pay fees for cash or checks, 100 percent of the donated funds go right to gifts.
There also are a couple of ways to donate online. Both links on Rep. Glen Aldrich's page at https://www.facebook.com/GlenAldrichforNH.
Lakes Region Porcupines donate their time and money to make the community a better place for all, but would not be able to do it without the community support.
"Thank you to all who have helped in our first five years, and thanks to all who help as we begin our next five years," Aldrich said.
