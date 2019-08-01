MOULTONBOROUGH — Poetry and Music Night at the Moultonborough Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 6, will feature Meredith poet Russell Rowland, a seven-time Pushcart Prize nominee and author of two chapbooks and one full-length collection. Bob Demaree of Wolfeboro will serve as guest host. The program begins at 7:30 p.m., with featured readers followed by an open mic.
Rowland is a retired United Church of Christ pastor, trail volunteer for the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, and grandfather. He is the author of 'We’re All Home Now,' published by Beech River Books, two chapbooks and a forthcoming collection 'Wooden Nutmegs,' Encircle Publications, 2020. His work, also nominated for the Best of the Net award, has also appeared in small journals.
Demaree is the author of four collections of poems, including 'Other Ladders' published in 2017 by Beech River Books. He is the winner of contests sponsored by the Poetry Society of New Hampshire and the Burlington Writers Club. A retired educator, he lives on Rust Pond in Wolfeboro and in Burlington, North Carolina.
All are welcome. The Moultonborough Library is located at 4 Holland St., near the blinking light at the junction of Route 25 and Route 109 North.
