MEREDITH — Michael Durfor, executive director of Northeast Resource Recovery Association in Epsom, will be the speaker at the Transportation Technical Advisory Committee of the Lakes Region Planning Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 2-4 p.m.
Durfor will speak about the disposal and use of crushed recycled glass in transportation infrastructure projects, including subsurface pavement, sidewalks, and culverts. He will discuss the cost benefits of using alternative road materials and pilot project opportunities.
Regional cooperative efforts and processed glass aggregate facilities will be discussed. Examples of recycled glass used in transportation projects will be highlighted.
The meeting will be held at the Meredith Community Center, One Circle Drive, off Route 3. The Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be held in conjunction with the Lakes Region Solid Waste Roundtable.
The committee encourages all members of the public who are interested in transportation to attend and provide input. For additional information, contact the Lakes Region Planning Commission at 603-279-5337.
