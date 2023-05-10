TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton expands its offerings with the addition of work gear company ProGear Outfitters and popular dining destination Tropical Smoothie Café. As the latest to open at the Lakes Region’s popular 250,000-square-foot property, the new retailers join shopper-favorite brands Banana Republic, Bath & Body Works, Old Navy, Under Armour and more.
“Tanger Outlets Tilton aims to provide a diverse range of dining and apparel options to meet the needs of our shoppers,” said Tanger Outlets Tilton Marketing Manager Madison Harris. “Tropical Smoothie Café and ProGear Outfitters are both local favorites, and we know our guests will appreciate having access to more top brands and restaurants when visiting us.”
Born on a beach in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café makes eating better easy with a full menu of healthy food options featuring made-to-order real-fruit smoothies, toasted sandwiches, flatbreads, wraps, salads and more. Joining other in-demand food and beverage brands Jersey Mike's, Starbucks and Five Guys, the good vibes-only eatery is now open in a 2,400-square-foot location next to Brooks Brothers.
ProGear Outfitters is now open between Lakes Region Salon Central and rue21, showcasing an array of working gear and accessories across its 4,000-square-foot storefront. Offering well-known brands Ariat, Carhartt Work Boots, First Tactical, Propper, Royer, Salt Life and Sanita Clogs, among others, the locally-owned and operated specialty shop is the perfect stop for working professionals across a multitude of industries to find best-in-class apparel and equipment.
