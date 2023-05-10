TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton expands its offerings with the addition of work gear company ProGear Outfitters and popular dining destination Tropical Smoothie Café. As the latest to open at the Lakes Region’s popular 250,000-square-foot property, the new retailers join shopper-favorite brands Banana Republic, Bath & Body Works, Old Navy, Under Armour and more.

“Tanger Outlets Tilton aims to provide a diverse range of dining and apparel options to meet the needs of our shoppers,” said Tanger Outlets Tilton Marketing Manager Madison Harris. “Tropical Smoothie Café and ProGear Outfitters are both local favorites, and we know our guests will appreciate having access to more top brands and restaurants when visiting us.”

