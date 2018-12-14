LOUDON — On Dec. 6, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig joined Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter at its 10th annual grant distribution ceremony at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. Grants were handed out to 55 local nonprofits, totaling $75,190. Belknap House, Granite State Children’s Alliance Belknap County, the Circle Program, and Spaulding Youth Center were among the organizations who received grants.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this team today,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We all get caught up in the everyday hustle and bustle, but it’s days like this that really show us what’s important and make you feel good.”
“I am just overwhelmed with joy,” said Hillarie Scott, director of Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter. “To see everyone from all of the organizations come together after another year of hard work and dedication from our board and volunteers is so heartwarming, knowing how many kids are being helped. It certainly makes it all worth it and the setting just really helped to put everyone in the holiday mood.”
Both Craig and Sununu expressed how important it is to support the organizations, not only in Manchester and throughout New Hampshire, but across New England that work every day to improve the lives of children.
“During the season of giving, we’re coming together with many thanks to New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Craig. “The nonprofits here today are among many wonderful organizations in Manchester and throughout our state that truly make a difference in the lives of children in need. I am so proud to be here to recognize the outstanding work they do.”
“This event really defines not just what the season is all about, but what New Hampshire is all about,” said Sununu. “To be able to spend a little one-on-one time as opposed to just mailing a check really makes it special at this time of year. It was great to be here and great to be part of something that really brings out the best of everyone at this time of year.”
In New Hampshire, other charities who received grants are Best Buddies New Hampshire, Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua, Capital Region Food Program, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Injury Prevention Center, Concord Family YMCA, Concord Hospital Trust, Cornucopia Project, Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire, David’s House, Easterseals New Hampshire, Future In Sight, Gateways Community Services, Girls at Work, Granite State Children’s Alliance – Hillsborough County, Granite YMCA, Manchester Community Music School, Manchester Police Athletic League, The Mayhew Program, Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center, New Hampshire Catholic Charities/New Hampshire Food Bank, On Belay Inc., Ossipee Children’s Fund, The Palace Theatre, Queen City Bicycle Collective, SHARE Fund, Inc., The Special Needs Support Center, Waypoint (formerly Child & Family Services of New Hampshire), The Webster House, and YMCA of Greater Nashua.
Grants were also awarded to organizations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
The New Hampshire Chapter is one of eight chapters around the country. For more information about upcoming events, call Hillarie Scott at 603-513-5738, or visit SpeedwayCharities.org/NewHampshire/.
For ticket information for events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, visit www.NHMS.com, or call 603-783-4931.
