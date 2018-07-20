BEDFORD — Two Lakes Region projects received funding through the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority to support their efforts to develop a range of housing for residents.
Lakes Region Community Developers received a technical assistance loan for its Harriman Hill Phase 3 Wolfeboro project, a development of 20 single-family houses (two- and three-bedroom homes) that will be sold to households at 75 percent to 120 percent of the area median income for $200,000 or less. The $20,000 loan will go towards a market study, engineering and design work.
The New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority also approved a $25,000 grant for Bridge House, a homeless shelter in Plymouth. The money will be used to expand the marketing of its used furniture business, which provides revenue to support the shelter.
