WOLFEBORO — Did you know that the Lakes Region Newcomers Club isn’t just for newcomers? There are many who have been members for years. I joined the Newcomer’s club before I moved to Wolfeboro this year. It gave me a ready made group of friends and events when I moved in.
LRNC members enjoyed many events in 2022, including karaoke night at Burnt Timber, First Friday breakfasts at Bistro 19, a wine dinner at Pavilion, Bunco nights, field trips to museums and bowling. We appreciate our community partners. Upcoming events include a jewelry-making workshop and Menopause the Musical in Laconia.
Joining the Newcomer’s Club allows members to participate in a wide variety of special interest groups (SIGs). There are many options for active members to get outside, including SIGs for hiking, snowshoeing and kayaking.
The kayaking SIG is very active. In 2022, paddles occurred over the summer and into the early fall. Thanks to the fantastic folks who volunteered to lead the paddles, they had many fun Thursday excursions. Many of the folks who joined each week know the lakes well and tell meaningful stories about the wildlife we’ll see, history of the lake area and more. It’s a relaxing and enjoyable way to meet folks while getting fresh air and exercise.
Hiking is very active with three to four hikes per month from spring through the fall. Many of the outings include an easy and a difficult option to accommodate all members.
The Lunch Bunch meets for lunches at local restaurants. Trips are planned for the coming months at Patrick's Pub in Gilford and Hart's Turkey in Meredith. An upcoming lunch is scheduled at the new LocalTopia in Wolfeboro.
The Wine Tasting SIG meets twice a month in members’ homes. Attendees bring wine and an appetizer or dessert to share. Each event has a theme or contest.
There is also a book club and a shopping SIG. We are always looking for new members and SIG leaders.
We hope you will consider joining. Go to lrnc-nh.com/ for more information and to sign up for membership. You can also check out more photos of 2022 events on the LRNC Instagram page. Hope to see you soon!
