WOLFEBORO — Did you know that the Lakes Region Newcomers Club isn’t just for newcomers? There are many who have been members for years. I joined the Newcomer’s club before I moved to Wolfeboro this year. It gave me a ready made group of friends and events when I moved in.

LRNC members enjoyed many events in 2022, including karaoke night at Burnt Timber, First Friday breakfasts at Bistro 19, a wine dinner at Pavilion, Bunco nights, field trips to museums and bowling. We appreciate our community partners. Upcoming events include a jewelry-making workshop and Menopause the Musical in Laconia.

