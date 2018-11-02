LACONIA — Eight employees of Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid have pledged $50 each to participate in No Shave November. The same team members will be soliciting additional donations from their friends and family.
No Shave November is a national effort devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. During the month-long fundraiser, participants don’t shave in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. Cancer caused 70% of line of duty deaths for career firefighters in 2016.
Participating this year are Chief Goldman, Lt. Nugent, Lt. Hannafin, Lt. Fowler, as well as dispatchers Cilley, Nelson, Rice, and Searles.
Male staff will grow out their beards, and female staff will be allowed to wear colored hair and nail polish for the month of November. All donations will be donated to a charity for cancer research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.