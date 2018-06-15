LACONIA — Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid personnel gathered recently with approximately fifty of their friends, family, and coworkers at the communications centerto officially “pin” several promoted members, as well as recognize the dedicated years of service for others.
The receiving of one’s badge, and having it pinned on by a family member has a long history in the fire service. Four employees were pinned with their badges, and took their oaths, symbolizing their commitments to their positions. Nine employees were recognized for their years of service and contributions to the Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association. Three new employees were introduced, and welcomed to the fire service family, and two of them participated in a friendly coin toss to determine seniority.
Newly promoted Deputy Chief Coordinator Paul D. Steele Jr. took his oath and had his new Deputy Chiefs badge pinned to his chest by his grandmother Helen Steele.
Newly promoted Lieutenant Erin Hannafin took her oath and had her new Lieutenants badge pinned on by her father Gary Hannafin, a former Alton Fire Department Lieutenant.
Newly promoted Lieutenant Rick Fowler Jr. took his oath and had his new badge pinned on by his father, Kingston Deputy Chief Rick Fowler Sr.
Dispatcher Lois Cilley has completed her first year of service, and took her oath and received her Dispatcher badge, pinned on by her father, Bob Cilley.
At the end of the badge pinning ceremony the following individuals were recognized for their years of service and accomplishments with the Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association.
Lieutenant Dave Parker 16 Years of Service
Lieutenant Kevin Nugent Jr. 14 Years of Service
Lieutenant Robert E. Frame Jr. 13 Years of Service
Deputy Chief Coordinator Paul D. Steele Jr. 12 Years of Service
Dispatcher David Spinosa 12 Years of Service
Dispatcher Jason Griffin eight Years of Service
Lieutenant Erin Hannafin five Years of Service
Dispatcher John Marcel five Years of Service
Dispatcher Lois Cilley one year of Service, and also recognized for her commitment and dedication to producing the LRMFA Quarterly Newsletter, the “Rural Hitch.”
Dispatchers Matthew Nelson, Christopher Rice, and Kelly White were sworn in and welcomed to the organization. Dispatchers Nelson and Rice began their employment on the same day, so a coin toss was performed to determine seniority. The coin toss resulted in heads, so Dispatcher Nelson gained seniority.
