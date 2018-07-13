LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mental Health Center building was recently honored with a Plan NH Merit Award. The renovated building was formerly the home of Laconia National Bank.
The Merit Awards program recognizes outstanding building projects that embody Smart Growth principles, Social Responsibility and/or outstanding cooperation or collaboration. The projects also demonstrate how what is built, where it is built and how it is built can have an influence on the health and vibrancy of a community.
Lakes Region Mental Health Services, formerly Genesis Behavioral Health, had seen its services increase 55% in ten years, and it was time to consolidate the work happening in four locations within Laconia into one. The goal was “to serve patients where they live and increase access to mental health services.” When a landmark building in the downtown became available, the organization “jumped at the opportunity.” They could have taken an easier site, rather than address the significant work this old building needed. However, the Center took the long view approach, recognizing that a downtown location would be a greater asset for their clientele: the location is accessible by foot, bicycle, bus or car.
The entire building was gutted, and re-designed to separate the program groups — adult services, child and family services, administration, pharmacy and primary care physicians – while still enabling them to work together efficiently.
Re-purposing an existing building, rather than taking more land to build a new one, is a cornerstone of Smart Growth. Accessibility by foot, bike and public transportation is also key. The project's application for the Plan NH awards noted that “easy pedestrian access to the Center has provided a number of new patients and programs.” In addition, it pointed out that project could be a catalyst for continued revitalization of downtown Laconia.
Most importantly, however, was that this bold step is contrary to decades of stigmatizing and marginalizing people with mental health challenges. As the application asserted: “When a treatment center is woven into the fabric of the community — fully understanding and meeting the needs of patients — and when those patients have easy access to quality care, progress can be made.”
The Plan NH jury praised the project for:
- A great combination of re-using a downtown building AND providing quality health services.
- Combining the services into one building is more efficient for those who work there, as well as the clients themselves.
- The incorporation of a community meeting room, which community members who are not clients can also appreciate and which will help overcome the public's fear and misconceptions about people with mental health problems.
- The potential of the project to be a catalyst for more economic growth in Laconia.
- The respect for often marginalized clients that the project demonstrates.
