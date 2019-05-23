Lakes Region Lacrosse Club opens 24th season with roster of eight teams

GILFORD — The Lakes Region Lacrosse Club has opened its 24th season. Since 1995, athletes from eight Lakes Region communities have joined together to grow the club each year. The club includes eight teams with over 150 players, both boys and girls, ranging from first to ninth grade.
The Lakes Region Lacrosse Club wishes to thank this season’s sponsors for their support and generosity. The board of directors, parents and athletes are grateful to sponsors Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists, Kennell Orthodontics, Lucky Dog Tavern and Grill, Benson Auto, Lakes Region Children’s Dentistry, Rowell’s Services, and Irwin Automotive Group.
The club also recognizes the commitment of time and dedication from volunteers, the board of directors, and the coaches.
For more information about the Lakes Region Lacrosse Club, visit lrlacrosse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.