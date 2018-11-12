Lakes Region Holiday Craft Fair Nov. 17 at Belknap Mall
BELMONT — The Lakes Region Holiday Craft Fair will be at the Belknap Mall, 96 Daniel Webster Highway, Nov. 17-18, Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-3p.m.
The fair features aerial photography by Lakes Region photographer Todd Lyon, who will be exhibiting shots of Lake Winnipesaukee and Lake Winnisquam. Other exhibits will include holiday decor, pottery, handcrafted furniture, chain saw artwork, feather art, quilts, jewelry, homemade chocolate and caramels, metal artwork, alpaca sweaters and mittens, handmade soy candles and soaps, wildlife photography, Winnipesaukee socks, wood turned items, and walnut cutting boards.
For more information, visit www.joycescraftshows.com, or call 603-528-4014.
