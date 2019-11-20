Lakes Region Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair this weekend
BELMONT — The Lakes Region Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24, at the Belknap Mall, 96 Daniel Webster Highway. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exhibits will include holiday decor, hand-painted Christmas ornaments, wildlife photography, chocolate, soy candles, fabric creations, jewelry, sports plaques, metal pictures, alpaca sweaters and socks, hand-painted feathers, gourmet food, fine art, glass art, nuts and bolts creations, New Hampshire maple syrup and honey, barbecue sauce, catnip mice, and portrait photography. For more information, call 603-528-4014, or visit www.joycescraftshows.com.
