SALEM — The New England FIRST Robotics Competition Granite State District Event, presented by BAE Systems, will host 37 teams from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont. The competition will be March 1-2, at Salem High School from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on both days. On Friday, opening ceremonies will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday opening ceremonies will be at 9 a.m., and Saturday award ceremonies will be held at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Lakes Region teams competing include the Screaming Eagles from Gilford, Torque from Wolfeboro, the Newfound Bears from Bristol.
Teams are looking to qualify for the New England District Championship April 10-13 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Winning team alliances from the New England Championship move onto the FIRST National Championship in Detroit, Michigan.
