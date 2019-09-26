WOLFEBORO — Lakes Region Curling Association will offer a free learn-to-curl clinic for the public on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Pop Whalen Ice and Art Arena.
Experienced curlers will offer instruction in the basics of the sport as well as instruction in stone delivery and sweeping. All equipment is provided, and participants are asked to bring a pair of clean-soled athletic shoes to put on at the rink.
For more information, visit lakescurlingnh.org.
