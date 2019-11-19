LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Services recently hosted their 2019 direct support professional staff retreat at the Barn on the Pemi. The two-day retreat provided continuing education to DSPs and presented them with tools to succeed. Each day started with an inspirational message from motivational speaker, author, and entrepreneur Ed Gerrity. John Raffaele and Dan Hermreck from the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals provided the staff with in depth, hands on training that focused on enhancing the quality of support they provide daily.
DSPs are the front-line employees supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain disorders by providing encouragement, creating meaningful relationships, assisting with life skills, and helping them integrate into the community. “Attending this retreat made me feel respected and valued in my role,” said Olyvia Phillips. “I was able to talk with my colleagues and get new ideas on how to improve my individual work performance.”
