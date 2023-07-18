MVSB Presents check to LRCS FRC. From left, Jim Carrigan, MVSB Regional Vice President, Jessica Ruel, MVSB branch & business development manager in Laconia, Alyssa Tandy, LRCS director of the Family Resource Center and Lauryn Hoyt, LRCS Early Supports and Services educator/Family Support specialist. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Services Family Resource Center is the latest recipient of a generous donation of $1,000 from Meredith Village Savings Bank. The donation comes as part of MVSB's commitment to supporting local nonprofit organizations and recognizing their vital contributions to the community.
Meredith Village Savings Bank has always placed a strong emphasis on caring and building relationships within the community. Each month, they select one local organization to receive a special $1,000 donation, honoring their efforts in raising awareness, promoting equality and kindness, and providing compassionate care and support to members of the community.
In celebration of National Parents' Day on July 23, Lakes Region Community Services Family Resource Center has been chosen to receive this special donation.
“We are deeply grateful for MVSB's recognition of our commitment to helping families build resiliency, establish positive connections and prepare their children for ongoing success,” said Alyssa Tandy, director of the LRCS Family Resource Center.
The donation from Meredith Village Savings Bank will enable the center to continue its important work in supporting families and fostering community growth.
For more information about Lakes Region Community Services Family Resource Center, contact visit lrcs.org.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, visit mvsb.com.
