MEREDITH — Lakes Region Community Developers was a recipient of a $300,000 grant from Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, to assist with the acquisition and rehabilitation of 25 affordable housing units in Harvey Heights Phase II.
The grant was part of Federal Home Loan Bank’s awards of $57.5 million in grants, loans, and interest-rate subsidies to support 37 affordable housing initiatives in New England and beyond.
Franklin Savings Bank was the member through which the developers sought to preserve 25 apartments in Meredith for very low-income residents. Lakes Region Community Developers purchased the distressed property, which was built more than 40 years ago, to prevent the loss of fully occupied affordable units.
The property consists of one two-story building with 24 two-bedroom units and a one-bedroom garden-style unit. The buildings require updates to life-safety systems and energy efficiency upgrades, including windows, siding, insulation, and ductless mini-splits. The plans also include storage areas and a playground.
Franklin Savings Bank will provide a construction line of credit.
Member financial institutions work with local developers to apply for funding, which is awarded through a competitive scoring process.
