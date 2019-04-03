LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College will host an open house Saturday, April 13, featuring campus and housing tours, financial aid guidance, and program information. The program will start at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Admission is free, and faculty and staff representing each program and department will answer questions and help prospective students through the process, from start to finish.
“This event is the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in LRCC to come and see what the college has to offer, ask questions, and meet our faculty and staff,” said Joyce Larson, director of enrollment and onboarding. “The open house is a great way for prospective students to explore options for enrolling for the fall semester or even the summer semester. We offer the lowest tuition in the state, as well as a high-quality education that is also transferrable to many four-year schools.”
Special workshops on financial aid and career exploration will be available. Classrooms and labs on the campus will be open for viewing.
Lakes Region Community College offers associate degree and certificate programs, including business, accounting, culinary arts, hotel and restaurant operations, electrical, automotive, nursing, graphic design, advanced manufacturing, and fire science. In addition, LRCC provides a background in liberal arts for students studying for two years at a community college before transferring to a four-year college or university for a baccalaureate degree. Business and industry training programs are also available.
For more information about Lakes Region Community College, call 603-366-5210.
