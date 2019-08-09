LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College will hold an Open House EXPRESS on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m., giving visitors a chance to ask questions of the faculty and staff who will help prospective students through the process.
Students who bring a copy of their high school transcript or equivalency certificate will be accepted on the spot and will be able to register immediately for the Fall Semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 26. There is no application fee.
Members of the college’s financial aid office will be available to help students through the application process, and faculty and advisors from each program will be available to help students register for classes and answer questions.
To further help prospective students, anyone registering for 12 or more credits for the Spring Semester will automatically be entered into a Free Class Giveaway, and could win a free class for the fall term.
“We’re pleased to offer Open House EXPRESS as a convenient way for prospective students to complete the process of admission to the college,” said Joyce Larson, director of Enrollment and Onboarding. “With one visit to the college, students are able to complete most or all of the enrollment process steps with ease and meet face-to-face with our friendly faculty and staff.”
Prospective students will go on a guided tour of the campus and campus housing.
The event is free, and all those interested are encouraged to attend. Those interested can pre-register at www.lrcc.edu or call Lakes Region Community College at 603-366-5210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.