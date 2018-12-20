LACONIA – Becoming a student at Lakes Region Community College has never been easier than a one-day Express Admissions event on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Faculty and staff will be on hand to help all prospective students through the process. Students who bring a copy of their high school transcript or equivalent certificate will be accepted on the spot and can register immediately for the spring term, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Members of the financial aid office will be available to help students through the financial aid application process, and faculty and advisors from each program will be available to help students register for classes and answer questions. Anyone registering for 12 or more credits for the spring semester will automatically be entered into a free class giveaway for the upcoming term.
“We’re pleased to offer the Express Admission Day as a convenient way for prospective students to complete the process of admission to the college,” said Joyce Larson, director of enrollment and onboarding. “With one visit to the College, students are able to complete most or all of the enrollment process steps with ease and meet face-to-face with our friendly faculty and staff.”
Prospective students will be given a guided tour of the campus and housing. The event is free, and all interested are encouraged to attend. Pre-register by visiting www.lrcc.edu, or call 603-366-5210.
