LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College will hold an open house on Saturday, Dec. 1, featuring campus and housing tours, financial aid guidance, program information, and much more.
The program will start at 9 a.m. and end at noon. Admission is free, and faculty and staff representing each program and department will be on hand to answer questions and help prospective students through the process, from start to finish.
“This event offers a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in LRCC to come and see what the college has to offer, ask questions, and meet our faculty and staff,” said Joyce Larson, director of Enrollment and Onboarding. “The Open House is a great way to explore options for enrolling in our upcoming spring semester or prepare for enrolling next summer or fall.”
Special workshops on financial aid and career exploration will be available. Applicants bringing copies of their high school transcript will be accepted on the spot.
