LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College will host an open house Saturday, Nov. 16, featuring campus and housing tours, financial aid guidance, and program information. The open house starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Admission is free, and faculty and staff from each program will be on hand to answer questions.
“This event is the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in LRCC to come and see what the college has to offer, ask questions, and meet our faculty and staff,” said Joyce Larson, director of enrollment and onboarding. “The open house is a great way for prospective students to explore options for enrolling for our upcoming spring semester, or to start next fall. We offer the lowest tuition in the state, as well as a high-quality education that is also transferrable to many four-year schools.”
Workshops on financial aid and career exploration will be available. Classrooms and labs will be open for viewing. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To preregister, visit www.lrcc.edu/openhouse.
For more information about Lakes Region Community College, call 603-366-5210.
