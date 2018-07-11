LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College is hosting an open house Wednesday, July 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.. Admission is free, and faculty and staff representing each program and department will be on hand to answer questions and help students through the process, from start to finish. “This event offers a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in going to college to come and see what LRCC has to offer, ask questions, and meet with faculty and staff,” President Dr. Larissa Baía said. “Explore options for enrolling in our fall semester or in an accelerated 8- or 12-week term as a full-time or part-time student.”
Attendees will also have the opportunity to take a campus tour, check out campus housing, learn about the financial aid process, and complete an application for admission for the Fall 2018 semester.
Lakes Region Community College offers many associate degree and certificate programs including Business, Accounting, Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management, Electrical, Automotive, Nursing, Graphic Design, Advanced Manufacturing, and Fire Science just to name a few. Business and industry training programs are also available.
For more information, call Carlene Rose at 603-366-5225.
