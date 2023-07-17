Key leaders in the Culinary Arts Program at Lakes Region Community College are shown here with state Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, center. The program was selected as one of the showcases at the Experience NH Reception hosted by New Hampshire State Society in Washington, D.C., in June. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The Culinary Arts Program at Lakes Region Community College was selected as one of the showcases at the Experience NH Reception hosted by New Hampshire State Society in conjunction with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and the state congressional delegation in June.
This event took place in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and highlighted the diverse specialties that the Granite State has to offer. LRCC's Culinary Arts Program was recommended to the senator as an excellent choice to represent a New Hampshire college with an exceptional program in culinary arts.
The LRCC representatives, consisting of Interim President Patrick Cate, Culinary Chair Chef William Walsh and standout culinary student Graham Jacques, were thrilled to participate in this notable occasion.
They worked carefully to prepare a dish that incorporated local ingredients and would impress the attendees. The culinary crew created an inspired ginger duck confit in phyllo with goat cheese and blueberry black pepper jam — a delectable combination of flavors and textures showcasing their culinary skills and creativity.
“It was wonderful to have Lakes Regional Community College as part of Experience New Hampshire this year. LRCC is a wonderful representation of the high-quality education and training programs that New Hampshire offers. Lawmakers, officials and guests within the Capitol complex were delighted to sample the food prepared by Chefs William and Graham,” said Shaheen.
Cate voiced his pride in his school’s culinary program and in Walsh and Jacques. He recognized their exceptional skills, creativity and dedication put forth that made their visit a success and their food a hot commodity among guests.
"Being chosen as one of the showcases at the Experience NH Reception provided LRCC's Culinary Arts Program with a valuable opportunity and allowed the team to demonstrate the high level of culinary education offered at LRCC," said Cate.
