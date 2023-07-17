06 any date COM LRCC recognition

Key leaders in the Culinary Arts Program at Lakes Region Community College are shown here with state Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, center. The program was selected as one of the showcases at the Experience NH Reception hosted by New Hampshire State Society in Washington, D.C., in June. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Culinary Arts Program at Lakes Region Community College was selected as one of the showcases at the Experience NH Reception hosted by New Hampshire State Society in conjunction with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and the state congressional delegation in June.

This event took place in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and highlighted the diverse specialties that the Granite State has to offer. LRCC's Culinary Arts Program was recommended to the senator as an excellent choice to represent a New Hampshire college with an exceptional program in culinary arts.

