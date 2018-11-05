GILFORD — The Lakes Region Chordsmen barbershop chorus will present a benefit concert on Veteran’s Day, Sunday, Nov. 11 in the Fellowship Hall of the Gilford Community Church. The show starts at 5 p.m., and will feature the Chordsmen quartet A Sharp Foursome, and the Seacoast Men of Harmony chorus.
There will be a silent auction, and donations will be accepted for the group to continue to bring barbershop music to the Lakes Region. The Chordsmen sponsor area youth and music educators' attendance at the annual Harmony Explosion music camp, conducted by the Northeastern District of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
There is no cost for admission, but reservations are required. Call Wayne Hackett at 603-494-4079, or Chris Burke at 603-524-3121.
