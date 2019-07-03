The Lakes Region branch of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail will feature many fun opportunities for all ages in July.
At the New Hampshire Boat Museum, Executive Director Martha Cummings said the New England Vintage Boat and Car Auction on Saturday, July 13, is one of their biggest events.
“It’s a lot of fun to be able to see boats, cars, kayaks and unique collectibles you won’t find anywhere else,” she said. “It’s a great day for everyone.”
On Sunday, July 14, at Family Day, the Wright Museum of World War II will feature re-enactors, children's story-telling, rides in military vehicles, face-painting, and more.
“This is a fun day that gets the entire town involved,” said Executive Director Mike Culver. “There is so much to see and do at The Wright and throughout town on this special day."
At the Libby Museum of Natural History on Saturday, July 27, visitors (teens and adults) can enjoy a unique combination of art and nature at Wildlife Sketching Class, taught by artist Stephanie Ayers.
“This class is a fun community event where you can learn to draw real animals, like a polar bear, moose, or fisher cat from the taxidermy collection housed at the museum,” said Executive Director Alana Albee. “Right now, we have a 14-year-old and an 84-year-old signed up. This is a nice way to get the whole family together to try something different.”
According to Trail President Jeff Barraclough, the entire Heritage Museum Trail is “full of fun, family-friendly activities.”
“My hope is that people look to us for not just history, but a fun time for the whole family this summer,” he said. “Celebrating our ‘heritage’ can be fun.”
Comprising 17 museums, the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail is divided into the Seacoast, Merrimack Valley and Lakes regions, with stops in Canterbury, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Laconia, Manchester, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Tamworth, and Wolfeboro.
For more information, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
