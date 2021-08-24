MEREDITH — Some of the Northeast’s most talented and accomplished artists and craftsmen will exhibit their work at a two-day arts and crafts celebration unlike any other in the Lakes Region Area. The 41st annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Meredith.
The Festival is hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce. This event will transform the Main Street of Meredith and the upper parking lot of the Mill Falls Marketplace into an outdoor art gallery featuring pottery, baskets, leather, wood products, weaving, quilting, metal sculpture, jewelry, clothing, painting, photography, furniture, specialty foods and more. Some of the 65 artists will be demonstrating at their booths.
All items are original creations and the artists and craftsmen will be available throughout the weekend to meet and talk with customers.
While walking through the Festival, live music will fill the air courtesy of Ambrose Bros., Inc. Performing at this year’s event will be Marc Elbaum and Jarrod Taylor playing jazz and American songbook tunes, the Sweetbloods with Phil and Janet Sanguedolce, an acoustic duo singing classic and modern tunes, Frank Ribando (Sunday only) as well as Ray Porcell featuring the songs of Ernest Thompson (Saturday only). Culinary delights and tasty treats will be available from the Chocorua Lodge of Masons and local restaurants surround the Festival area. Admission is free and the event is held rain or shine.
For more information, contact the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce at 603-279-6121.
