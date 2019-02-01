LACONIA — The Lakeport Community Association, continuing a tradition since 2000, is offering souvenir, pictorial calendars for 2019.
This year’s edition introduces color for the first time, and covers Dec. 2018 through Jan. 2020. Each month is accompanied by a Lakeport photograph of historical interest, several in color.
Several black and white photographs, from the collections of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society are Laconia Public Library, are presented more clearly and sharply than versions produced elsewhere in the past.
As is customary, there is a shot of school children, this time a fifth grade class at Washington Street School in 1949.
Among other views not seen previously are a shot of the Sweaterville Fire, Dec. 25, 1968, and a shot of a bride in front of the altar and pipe organ of the United Baptist Church.
An update on the activities of the Lakeport Community Association includes a tribute to Armand Bolduc and Bob Fortier, two founding members who died in 2018.
Copies of the calendar are for sale for $10 each. To purchase, call Ginger Ryan at 603-524-1593, or write to the LCA at P.O. Box 6015, Lakeport, NH 03247.
