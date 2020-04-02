LACONIA — The Lakeport Community Association has produced their annual calendar.
The fundraiser is in its third printing of the 2020 edition. “The first one sold out in three days,” said President Kevin Eastwood.
Instead of the landscape views of earlier years, this year's calendar features photographs and short biographies of Lakeport luminaries. For the second year, the calendar has full color on most pages. Featured profiles are Wanda Tibbetts, Armand Bolduc, Bob and Anita Fortier, Harold E. Tefft, Greg Bryar, Henry Rogers, Red Dunn, Jerry Horn, Eddie Cantin, Neil McGreevy, Louise Watson Killourhy, Bob Irwin and Earl Wilson.
The contributions of recently deceased association member Jeff England are also memorialized.
Calendars are for sale for $10 by contacting Kevin Eastwood at 603-527-1046.
