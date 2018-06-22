WINNISQUAM — The Winnisquam Watershed Network recently began implementing a lakewide treatment program for the control of variable milfoil in Lake Winnisquam. Beginning with the Sunray Shores area in Belmont, Gilford-based Aqualogic Inc. will perform approximately 25 days of diver-assisted harvesting to remove invasive milfoil from a number of locations along the lakeshore this summer. This will be followed by a controlled herbicide application in areas with the densest infestation to be conducted in September by SOLitude Lake Management, Inc. out of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.
According to WWN President Lisa Eggleston, management of the invasive milfoil in Lake Winnisquam has historically been very localized and some areas of infestation have not been treated since 2008. In order to significantly reduce the areas of infestation and prevent further spread of the invasive weed, the WWN intends to conduct variable milfoil management on a consistent, long-term basis going forward. They have also recently implemented a Weed Watcher program in which trained volunteers monitor designated areas of the lakeshore to identify any new invasive plants or animals early on so that they can be more easily managed.
The $45,500 milfoil management program will be funded primarily through a grant to the WWN from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and local matches from the Towns of Meredith, Belmont, Tilton and Sanbornton and the City of Laconia. Several neighborhood associations and private donors have also contributed to the effort, and the WWN is continuing to solicit donations.
For more information on the program or to make a donation, visit www.winnisquamwatershed.org.
