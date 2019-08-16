GILMANTON — The Ellis-Geddes-Levitt American Legion Auxiliary Unit 102 of Gilmanton will participate in Gilmanton’s 121st Old Home Day today.
The Auxiliary will host a bake sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the driveway side of the school house. All proceeds support local Veterans and military personnel, their families and the community.
Gilmanton Old Home Day is a family event with games, music, shows, and a bean hole bean dinner served at noon. Catch up with friends and enjoy the day.
All activities take place on the grounds of the historic Smith Meeting House on Meeting House Road.
