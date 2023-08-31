Scavenger hunt

Fun with friends and family while learning about Laconia's story, yesterday and today, is the goal of Laconia's Historic Scavenger Hunt. Register at laconiahistory.com and join the Laconia Historical & Museum Society on Saturday, Sept. 16 for an event like no other. (Courtesy photo)

--

LACONIA — Join in for an exciting and fun-filled event, Laconia’s Historic Scavenger Hunt 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., at The Lakeport Freight House located on Railroad Avenue. 

Gather your friends and family as you race against the clock to solve clues, uncover hidden treasures and discover fascinating historical landmarks scattered throughout Laconia. This event promises an unforgettable experience that will test your knowledge, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

