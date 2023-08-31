Fun with friends and family while learning about Laconia's story, yesterday and today, is the goal of Laconia's Historic Scavenger Hunt. Register at laconiahistory.com and join the Laconia Historical & Museum Society on Saturday, Sept. 16 for an event like no other. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Join in for an exciting and fun-filled event, Laconia’s Historic Scavenger Hunt 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., at The Lakeport Freight House located on Railroad Avenue.
Gather your friends and family as you race against the clock to solve clues, uncover hidden treasures and discover fascinating historical landmarks scattered throughout Laconia. This event promises an unforgettable experience that will test your knowledge, teamwork and problem-solving skills.
Whether you’re a history buff or simply love a good challenge, this scavenger hunt is perfect for all ages. Immerse yourself in the captivating stories behind Laconia’s past as you navigate through its streets, parks and iconic landmarks.
Remember to bring comfortable shoes, a fully charged smartphone and your sense of adventure. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to create lasting memories and learn more about the captivating history of Laconia.
A registration packet must be completed by Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Full packets can be sent to the email above or mailed to P.O. Box 1126, Laconia, NH 03246.
A complete registration packet includes one (1) team registration form, one (1) individual registration for each team member and the registration fee for the team. Each team must have a team captain and complete this form as part of the registration packet.
