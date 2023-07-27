LACONIA — The Laconia Youth Alliance and Partnership for Public Health presents "Party in the Park," taking place on Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. This event will be held at Leavitt Park and is open to the entire community, and admission is completely free for all attendees.
The Party in the Park promises an action-packed schedule to entertain visitors of all ages. Kicking off at noon, the festivities will feature a delightful pie-eating competition, generously sponsored by Beans and Greens, at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m., the park will come alive with the electrifying "Youth Battle of the Musicians." This highly anticipated musical showdown welcomes talented musicians and bands under the age of 25 to showcase their skills and compete for the ultimate prize: a coveted slot on Hawk 104.9's "Backstage" show, which exclusively features local artists. Aspiring participants can enter the competition by submitting a video of their performance to Katie at kaccairdo@pphnh.org along with their chosen battle song.
Party in the Park is a celebration of community collaboration. Join in to explore a wide range of community resources offered by its dedicated partners, who will have informative tables setup throughout the event. In addition to the musical excitement, attendees can enjoy a variety of lawn games and indulge in a delectable ice cream bar provided by HP Hood.
The Laconia Youth Alliance, the driving force behind this event, aims to foster a stronger sense of community collaboration while empowering youth voices. By bringing people together through positive experiences like Party in the Park, the alliance seeks to decrease youth substance use and create a vibrant and supportive environment for young individuals.
The Party in the Park is a not-to-be-missed event, promising a day of joy, entertainment and community spirit.
Follow Party in the Park on social media for updates and share your Party in the Park experience using #PartyInTheParkLaconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.