LACONIA — Cassandra Tate of Laconia won $10,000 in the 2018 SaveYourRefund Grand Prize Photo Contest. The SaveYourRefund campaign encourages savings at tax time by offering chances at cash prizes for filers who save at least $50 of their tax refund in a qualified savings product, such as a savings account or savings bond, using IRS Form 8888. This year, about 3,500 tax filers entered SaveYourRefund and saved nearly $3 million.
Tate was one of nearly 700 people to submit entries for the $10,000 Grand Prize Contest, which asked them to share their motivation for saving through a captioned photograph. Another woman from Massachusetts won the second $10,000 prize.
tate, who worked the night shift at three jobs as a nursing assistant while putting herself through school and raising her son, has a dream to open her own hair salon business. She said, “Today what’s important is owning things, having assets. I’m saving money toward my dream and to help me be more self-sufficient and create more assets for myself. I want to have something to pass down to my child.”
Over the past six years, SaveYourRefund has encouraged over 15,000 people to save nearly $13 million of their tax refunds using Form 8888.
“Our tax refund is the biggest check many of us see all year, making this windfall the perfect time to save,” said George Barany, America Saves Director. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the SaveYourRefund promotion to encourage Americans to save. Whether you are saving for a rainy day or retirement, or anything in between, we can all start small and think big like Cassandra and Tara by saving some of our tax refund for the future.”
For information on the SaveYourRefund promotion, visit www.SaveYourRefund.com.
(0) comments
