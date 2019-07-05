LACONIA — Kimberly Ainsworth of Laconia was recognized for her nine years of service to Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains with the council’s honor pin on May 13.
The pin recognizes adults who have performed beyond the expectations of their position and have supported the council’s goals in at least two geographic areas. Honor Pin nominations are approved by the Adult Recognitions Task Group and the council’s board of directors.
Ainsworth serves the council as a volunteer service coordinator, a new leader mentor, and a troop leader in the Laconia area. She supervises 53 volunteers and over 170 adults in nine towns. She has been a camp staff member at Camp Whispering Pines, serving more than 100 girls in the summer.
“I cannot thank you enough for everything you do and everything you have given in service to our girls,” said Patricia K. Mellor, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains. “Being a volunteer means giving one’s time, effort, and heart. Whether it’s through leading a troop, training to take girls outdoors, providing a ride, chaperoning a trip, helping to get cookies where they need to go, serving on our board of directors, or any of the myriad duties a volunteer takes on, you provide outstanding service and support to our council and our Girl Scouts.”
For more information about Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
