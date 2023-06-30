LACONIA — "History Happened Here: A Day to Discover Laconia's Stories" will be held Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m., downtown. This in-person event offers an exploration of the rich history of Laconia in tours and at venues across the downtown; participants will learn the stories that have shaped this community.

The Historic Trolley Tour will leave from New Salem Street behind the Laconia Passenger Station. Making a 45-minute loop to include Elm Street, Lakeport and Union Avenue, the ongoing historical narration by a Laconia Historical & Museum Society volunteer will introduce passengers to numerous noteworthy locations before dropping them off on Canal Street.

