LACONIA — "History Happened Here: A Day to Discover Laconia's Stories" will be held Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m., downtown. This in-person event offers an exploration of the rich history of Laconia in tours and at venues across the downtown; participants will learn the stories that have shaped this community.
The Historic Trolley Tour will leave from New Salem Street behind the Laconia Passenger Station. Making a 45-minute loop to include Elm Street, Lakeport and Union Avenue, the ongoing historical narration by a Laconia Historical & Museum Society volunteer will introduce passengers to numerous noteworthy locations before dropping them off on Canal Street.
An LHMS member guide will share the hidden treasures and unique stories of the people and events that built the city on the 1.5-mile, one-hour Historic City Walk Tour, beginning at the Laconia Public Library and ending at the Masonic Temple Building on Main Street.
The Discovery Tour pass offers a distinctive opportunity to peek inside and learn about several historically significant structures in downtown Laconia and Lakeport. Participants will also receive two narratives for self-guided tours of The Weirs and the inside of the Laconia Public Library.
Downtown merchants will have artifacts from Laconia’s archives in their shop windows, creating the Laconia’s Collections Exhibit. The LHMS collections committee has been busy reorganizing and reaccessing the collection since April of this year and has uncovered some incredible items that will be shared with the community during this event.
Among the items are a 1900s Laconia High School baseball uniform, city of Laconia souvenir dishes, antique eyeglasses and vinyl records produced by local citizens.
Defiant Records & Craft Beer opens as “Folsom’s Tavern,” offering a cold beverage, the chance to play an old-fashioned card game and catch up on the most current events of the day in 1855 — the Great Catastrophe and the challenges the townspeople overcame in order to establish the new town of Laconia.
