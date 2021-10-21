LACONIA — Ryan Poliquin, 17, recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank possible as a member of The Boys Scouts of America. Achieving this honor first entails completing the prior six ranks along with 21 individual skill trainings called merit badges. The Scout must hold multiple leadership positions within their troop as well as leading a team of people to complete their Eagle project. Ryan’s Eagle project held very special meaning to him.
Along with Scouting, Ryan spent several years performing in youth theater at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith. During his tenure he appeared in Alice in Wonderland, James and the Giant Peach, and Treasure Island. When it came time to choose a project, he knew he wanted to find a way to give back to the theater. When he approached the theater about ideas, he learned that there was a small hiking trail behind the theater which had been created by the Hearthstone Foundation and needed restoration. The project included blazing the trail to assure it was properly marked, clearing the trail and removing trees and brush, and repairing the four bridges located on the trail. He also added two benches to the trail for hikers to enjoy and interpretative signs identifying some of the plant life on the trail. His final step was to build an information kiosk marking the start of the trail. A major part of most Eagle projects is raising the funds needed to complete the project. Ryan held a luncheon and auction, not only raising enough money to complete the project, but also a surplus of $1,000 that was donated to the theater to use as they needed.
Ryan is an active member of Troop 68 in Laconia, where he has held the positions of Quartermaster, Patrol Leader, Asst. Senior Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader, and is currently serving as Junior Assistant Scoutmaster. He also completed National Youth Leadership Training; a weeklong intensive program offered by The Daniel Webster Council. His Scouting Adventures began at the age of seven when he joined Pack 68 as a Tiger Cub. He spent 5 years as a Cub Scout, earning all available ranks including the highest honor in Cub Scouts, The Arrow of Light. In addition, he has earned several religious medals in Scouting including The Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, and Ad Altari Dei. He has spent many years attending summer camps at Camp Carpenter, Hidden Valley Scout Camp, and Camp Bell. On top of all his scouting achievements, Ryan maintains High Honor Roll grades, plays Varsity Soccer at Laconia High School, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Technical National Honor Society. Ryan intends to attend college in the Fall with a major in Mechanical Engineering. Troop 68 is extremely proud pf their newest Eagle Scout!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.