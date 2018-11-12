LACONIA — The Salvation Army, Laconia Corps has decided to cancel the Turkey Plunge for this year. The group said that water quality at Opechee has been an issue for the past few summers, and have been unable to come up with an alternative location that will meet needs for parking, changing rooms and another venue close by for the luncheon which follows the plunge.
The Salvation Army is putting out an appeal for support to continue their programs, sharing that without this event their budget is going to be tight.
The committee is working on creating a new event for 2019, and welcomes any ideas and new volunteers.
To support the Laconia Salvation Army in lieu of the Turkey Plunge, send a check to the Laconia Corps at P.O. Box 326, Laconia, NH 03246.
