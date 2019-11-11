LACONIA — The Laconia Sachem Band Boosters are holding a silent auction on Friday, Nov. 15, in the Laconia High School gymnasium, 345 Union Avenue, Laconia, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The silent auction will feature more than 200 items, including ski and snow packages, museum passes, dining gift certificates, Blue Man Group tickets, orthodontic treatment, and gift baskets, with donations from across the country, ranging from California to Maine, as well as from local businesses in New Hampshire.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Laconia High School music program to help pay for instruments, uniforms, and music enrichment trips.
This year, the Band and Concert Choir will be going to Disney World in April 2020. Come place a bid for an item to serve the cause and get the musicians to Disney.
The event is free to the public. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
For more information, email laconia
